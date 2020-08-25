Kelowna's 5th annual Multiple Myeloma March is next month

Photo: Contributed Erwin and Rose Malzer

A Kelowna resident with an incurable cancer will be stepping up to participate in this year's annual Kelowna Multiple Myeloma March.

Erwin Malzer enjoys travelling, being outdoors, cycling and walking with his wife Rose. However things changed in late 2016 when Malzer started experiencing excruciating back pain. Initially, he thought the pain was due to shovelling snow but it persisted. He eventually went into the hospital's emergency department with unbearable pain.

After a number of tests, doctors found a fractured vertebra and after conducting a bone marrow biopsy, it was discovered that 69-year-old Malzer had multiple myeloma, an incurable cancer of the plasma cells.

“It got to the point where I literally couldn’t move. I couldn’t lie down or get up without experiencing massive back pain,” he says. “It was like someone had a blowtorch to my back. The doctor didn’t understand how I was able to withstand it.”

After being diagnosed, Malzer was told he only had six months to live. He then went through radiation, chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant in June 2017. Fast forward four years, Malzer has exceeded his doctor's expectations, he is in stable condition and his cancer is now in remission.

Although Malzer had to adjust to a new normal, he is thankful for the life-saving treatments he received, along with the support he got from his wife, three children and two grandchildren.

“Rose is my saviour. I don’t think I could have managed without her,” he says.

Malzer is a former board chair of Interior Health and corporate director who is now looking towards the future again. He has continued to advocate for the transformation of the healthcare system while using his patient journey to give him insight into where theres room for improvements.

“Most people are familiar with other types of blood cancers, but this isn’t the case for myeloma,” he says. “That’s why it’s so important to get the word out.”

Throughout his four year cancer journey, Malzer has witnessed the life-changing impacts that advanced myeloma research has had on the lives of those living with it. Now, Malzer and his family want to spread as much awareness and raise money for myeloma research.

They will be participating in the fifth annual Kelowna Multiple Myeloma March on Saturday, September 12, at 11 a.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's march will be done differently. Participants are encouraged to hold their own walk within their neighbourhood at 11 a.m. Malzer and his fellow community marchers have set a fundraising goal of $5,000 to further the research of this deadly blood cancer which affects nine new Canadians every day.

Kelowna is one of 33 communities across Canada to participate in this year's march.