Council questions lack of parking at proposed hotelThe developer

Photo: Meiklejohn Architects

Developers of a proposed St. Paul Street hotel will be asked about a lack of parking when they come before council in the future.

City council Monday unanimously approved the issue at hand, which was to rezone the property next to the RCMP detachment at St. Paul and Clement Avenue from industrial to a downtown urban centre zone.

However, while council agreed the hotel is a good fit for the area at the northern edge of the downtown core, questions were raised concerning a lack of parking.

Because the application was initially made prior to a change in the city's parking requirements late last year, the developer is able to apply the old parking rules to this development.

That means the 88-unit, six-storey hotel would only require 37 parking stalls, as opposed to 70 in the updated requirement.

"I really have to get my head around the parking, because 88 units and 37 stalls...I don't see the logic there," stated Coun. Charlie Hodge.

Planner Adam Cseke said previous regulations were based upon floor area, while the new ratio is based on number of units, but in response to a question from Coun. Luke Stack concerning parking requirements at other hotels in the city, Cseke said downtown hotels have a different ratio than others.

"The C7 zone specifically had a lower parking rate per square foot than did other zones," said Cseke.

"Zones along the highway, even with the old rules, would have had a higher parking rate than in the downtown zone."

Stack indicated he would explore parking at the public hearing stage.

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge also indicated he supported the land use, but said, "I do have some trepidation for the form and function of the building being proposed, but we'll look at that at the DP stage."