Contact info required before attending Kelowna council meetings

Photo: Wayne Moore

You will now have to provide personal contact information before entering Kelowna city council chambers.

The policy is in keeping with new orders laid down by the provincial health officer concerning gatherings and event in the province.

This includes all city council meetings and public hearings.

Prior to entering council chambers, everyone must provide their first and last name plus a phone number or email address.

"This information will be kept by the city for 30 days in case there is a need for contact tracing on the part of the medical health officer," according to a notice posted outside council chambers.

"If the information is not required for that purpose, it will be destroyed after 30 days. Hand sanitizer and disposable masks are available for your use in the foyer of council chambers."