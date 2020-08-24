161795
Kelowna  

Man caught on video stealing bike has a change of heart

Bike thief has a heart

Miriam Halpenny

Not all news stories are negative.

Turns out the man caught on video using a set of bolt cutters to cut a lock and steal an 11-year-old boy's bike from in front of his home had a change of heart.

Jeremy Albrecht tells Castanet, "you posted a wonderful article. I have an update for you..."
 
Turns out after we posted the story about the bike theft, including the video which clearly shows the suspect's face, the man pulled a grinch and returned the bike.
 
Albrecht says he reported the theft to RCMP and shared the video, but after getting no response on that front, he also decided to share his video with Castanet.

"I had various people contact me after seeing the post, describing similar bikes they just saw for sale, or someone riding a bike similar to the picture."

Albrecht says people were very helpful but he and his family had come to terms with the loss and were planning to go bike shopping this week.

"I got a sort of frantic call from my wife while I was at the office, (Monday, Aug 24)." Albrecht says the person who stole his son's bike, returned to the front door, with the bike.

"He rang the doorbell and apologized to my wife for what he had done. He said he really needed the bike that night, and apologized that he took our son's bike. He started to walk away, then came right back and said again 'I'm sorry. I don't have any money right now but I will come back when I do and give you $100 for the lock and for the harm I have caused.' I watched the footage back of the video and audio from my Smart Doorbell of this man apologizing and it brought tears to my eyes."

Albrecht says it's comforting to know that there are still good people in the world and he indicated, "I'd like to say thank-you to Castanet for getting the word out there. I'd like to say thank you to the man that had conscience enough to return the bike and to actually apologize. We forgive you and thank you for doing the right thing. My son, James has a huge smile on his face."

Albrecht says he understands how difficult it is for the RCMP to stay on top of all the crimes of this nature but he sees it as a  real positive that the community pulled together and helped, "I kind of like to share the good news not just the bad."

