BC Transit hands out face coverings in Kelowna, masks now mandatory

Sarita Patel

It is a bit of a different look for those who use BC Transit, as the transit provider this morning rolled out its new policy of mandatory face coverings.

On Monday, in partnership with the City of Kelowna, free masks were handed out throughout the Kelowna Regional Transit System to remind the public about the new policy, which is an educational one without enforcement.

"We're reminding people, there are signages everywhere, our drivers will also remind people as they're getting on the bus of the mandate and if they're not meeting any of the five exemption," explains Jamie Weiss, a spokesperson with BC Transit.

"We're optimistic that people will be supportive of this endeavour."

He says customers have said they wanted them to move in this direction and they've been taking notes from other transit agencies across North America.

Following the guidance of the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafeBC, and drawing on the best practices of the transit industry worldwide, BC Transit has implemented safety measures to respond to COVID-19.

Face coverings are mandatory on all BC Transit buses unless you meet the exclusion criteria:

Anyone with an underlying medical condition or disability which inhibits the ability to wear a mask or face covering;

Persons unable to place or remove a mask or face covering without assistance;

Children under 5 years of age;

Employees working behind a physical barrier or within areas designated for employees and not for public access; and

Police, employees, or first responders in an emergency situation.

He says as people are resuming more regular activities BC Transit is trying their best to make sure people feel comfortable getting back on the bus.

"Face coverings are all about the people that are around you and protecting them and as busses are enclosed spaces, with sometimes a lack of an ability to physically distance wearing a face covering is really crucial to maintaining that comfort level on board BC Transit buses," he adds.

"Customers have indicated that a move towards a mandatory masks would help create that comfortable environment."

While BC Transit provided free masks Monday around Kelowna, they wanted to remind the public that they're expected to bring their own face coverings for their transit journey.

"Our suggestion is that you start viewing a face covering the same way you view your wallet and your keys - you wouldn't leave you house without those so, if you try and think the same way with regards to face coverings then it's be an extra way to remember to take your face covering with you."

BC Transit also announced on Monday a service change in the Kelowna Regional Transit System effective Sept. 6.

This change will see spring-level service replacing the current summer-level service.