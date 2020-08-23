Emergency services responded to hiker injured Sunday afternoon

Photo: Dewey lotoski

Emergency services attended to an injured hiker along the Greenway near Scenic Canyon Regional Park on Sunday afternoon.

The call came in at about 3:30 p.m. for assistance, and was responded to by members of the Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP and BC Ambulance.

An initial request for an ATV Gator by emergency services was later cancelled.

It is unclear what condition the hiker is in or how significant injuries were.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.