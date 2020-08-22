Another flight destined for Kelowna had case of COVID-19

Photo: The Canadian Press

The BC Centre for Disease Control says another flight bound for Kelowna had a case of COVID-19 on board.

The BCCDC says the flight affected was WestJet flight 325 from Calgary to Kelowna Aug. 18.

The agency did not specify which rows were affected.

It's the second flight bound for Kelowna in which a passenger with the virus was identified as being on board.

Four flights originating from Kelowna were also affected.

The BCCDC says all passengers aboard the Aug. 18 flight should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.