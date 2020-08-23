The Fat Cat Children's Festival will be held virtually in November

Photo: file photo

The Fat Cat Children's Festival is joining other events forced to re-imagine themselves in the wake of COVID-19.

The annual festival, scheduled to celebrate its 30th year this past June, was postponed due to crowd restrictions amid the pandemic.

Organizers have announced they will be holding a three-day, virtual festival in the fall.

On its website, the Children’s Festival Society of Kelowna announced it will host a virtual festival Nov. 23 to 25.

"The Fat Cat is back with a very special virtual experience, curated especially for our Okanagan kiddos," the site stated.

"The Fat Cat Children's Festival is thrilled to announce it's first ever Virtual Children's Festival. This online event features local talent in engaging live streaming performances and on demand content, thoughtfully curated for our Okanagan friends.

It's billed as three days, three shows, three workshops and tons of free on-demand content.

The lineup and showtimes will be announced at a future date.

Performer are still being sought.

Click here for information. Deadline is Aug. 30.