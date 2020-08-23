161795
161715
Kelowna  

The Fat Cat Children's Festival will be held virtually in November

Fat Cat goes virtual

- | Story: 308673

The Fat Cat Children's Festival is joining other events forced to re-imagine themselves in the wake of COVID-19.

The annual festival, scheduled to celebrate its 30th year this past June, was postponed due to crowd restrictions amid the pandemic.

Organizers have announced they will be holding a three-day, virtual festival in the fall.

On its website, the Children’s Festival Society of Kelowna announced it will host a virtual festival Nov. 23 to 25.

"The Fat Cat is back with a very special virtual experience, curated especially for our Okanagan kiddos," the site stated.

"The Fat Cat Children's Festival is thrilled to announce it's first ever Virtual Children's Festival. This online event features local talent in engaging live streaming performances and on demand content, thoughtfully curated for our Okanagan friends.

It's billed as three days, three shows, three workshops and tons of free on-demand content.

The lineup and showtimes will be announced at a future date.

Performer are still being sought.

Click here for information. Deadline is Aug. 30.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

161228
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310


160198


Real Estate
4221744
#3 1853 Parkview Crescent
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$449,900
more details
161733




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Amber
Amber Kelowna SPCA >


160197




Interesting facts

Galleries
Interesting facts to make you smarter.
Interesting facts (2)
Galleries
Britney Spears conservatorship officially extended
Showbiz
Britney Spears' conservatorship has been extended until at...
Toddler drinks water off of glass table
Must Watch
Kids are so weird.
Bulldog comes running to watch her favorite commercial
Must Watch
Its been over 3 years since Khaleesi first saw Budweiser’s...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159505