Photo: Kelsey Madsen

Castanet is receiving word of a crash on Highway 97 near Oyama.

According to witnesses, a fifth wheel detached from a pickup truck on the highway just south of Oyama.

The force of the impact apparently was enough to also rip the tailgate off the truck.

The slow lane heading south between Oyama and Winfield is temporarily closed to allow for clean up.

No word on injuries.

