Jeremy Welder taking top role at Boys and Girls Clubs

Photo: Contributed Jeremy Welder

After six years at the helm, Diane Entwistle is stepping down as CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan.

Entwistle leaves after devoting her entire career to the social services sector.

After graduating from Lakehead University in Ontario, Entwistle relocated to B.C. where she worked as a youth employment counsellor.

She joined the Kelowna and District Boys and Girls Club in 1989 and, after the agency merged with 10 other societies in 2002, was promoted to director of quality assurance.

She assumed the role of CEO in 2014.

“I feel so grateful to have had a career in an organization that I believe so deeply in, and where the vision, mission and values mean so much to me. I have grown with the organization, culminating in holding the role of CEO for the past six years," said Entwistle in a statement.

"I have been passionate about developing leaders, the business of running a non-profit, creating a healthy workplace culture, and working with the communities we serve. We have a staff team who are exceptional, and will continue to grow and thrive in the coming years. We have a board of directors who cares deeply, whose commitment and dedication is second to none. We have a brilliant future ahead of us."

Jeremy Welder, who has served as director of operations the past six years, will take over as CEO effective Oct. 5.

"I am excited for the opportunity to lead Boys and Girls Clubs of the Okanagan into the future. As we move through this period of uncertainty, our ability to adapt and innovate will be tested," said Welder.

"I believe that through partnership and collaboration, and with a strong commitment to our vision, mission and values, this will be a challenging and rewarding task. We have a strong and dedicated team and our future is bright."