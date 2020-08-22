As of Friday night, Carmi Creek wildfire near Beaverdell considered held

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

A wildfire near Beaverdell, east of the Okanagan on Highway 33, is now classified as being held.

The Carmi Creek was discovered on Tuesday and grew to 60 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service tweeted Friday evening that the fire is now held, meaning sufficient suppression action has been taken that the fire is not likely to spread beyond existing or predetermined boundaries under forecast conditions.

Lightning was suspected as the fire's cause.

Nearby, the Solomon Mountain fire was deemed under control as of Thursday night.

That fire was also believed to be lightning caused, and grew to 23.5 hectares in size.