Five-storey hotel proposed next to RCMP detachment

Hotel best fit near cop shop

Kelowna RCMP believe a residential apartment may not be well suited next to a busy police detachment building.

Therefore, what was once planned as a five-storey mixed-use apartment is now an 88-unit hotel.

"The referral comments from the abutting RCMP site was “residential uses might have some land use conflicts due to normal police operations," planning staff stated in its report for council.

"Therefore, staff are recommending support for the proposed C7 zone due to the developer’s commitment to a hotel project and that the sleeping units will not be stratified at the time of rezoning in order to limit the potential of converting the hotel units into residential units.

"A hotel will complement the land uses and building forms of the recent developments along the Clement Avenue corridor and gateway into the downtown."

The development calls for construction of 37 parking stalls and 10 bicycle stalls.

Staff indicated the application was submitted before changes were made to parking regulations in November, meaning the former parking standards apply. This means a requirement of only 37 stalls compared with the current 70.

The building, planned for the corner of of St. Paul Street and Clement Avenue, will be reviewed by city council Monday.

