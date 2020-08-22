159194
161657
Kelowna  

UBCO gradss will spend the next few weeks creating a 100-foot mural on Metro Community's cafe and courtyard

Mural for Metro

- | Story: 308639

Metro Community's downtown building is about to undergo a big change.

The organization has commissioned a pair of UBCO fine arts grads to design, and create, a 100-foot mural on the side of its cafe and courtyard building at Coronation Avenue and St. Paul Street.

Workers were out Friday giving the building a fresh coat of paint and a clean blue canvas for the artists to do their work.

Liz and Dylan Ranney will create the mural, which is expected to be completed over the next two to three weeks.

Metro's music and arts director Graham Ord says the organization involved a wide range of voices from within its community in the creative process.

“We are thrilled to have two of the most talented young artists in the Okanagan creating the design which draws inspiration from our human experience and from nature.  The mural will also feature some poetry written by the late Diane Larsback, who was a much loved indigenous poet and treasured member of our Metro community," said Ord.

"Her son Raven graciously gave his blessing for her words to be included in the mural. We anticipate that the mural will bring beauty and hope to the neighbourhood.  We see the mural as a gift to the whole community”.

An official unveiling will take place shortly after the mural is complete, likely early next month.

However, Ord says the public are encouraged to "pop by and see the ongoing progress being made over the coming weeks."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310


160198


Real Estate
4175435
#212 1999 Hwy 97
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$249,900
more details
160148


159758


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Angel
Angel Kelowna SPCA >


160197


158628


TGIF Gifs- August 21, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- August 21, 2020 (2)
Galleries
You cannot
Must Watch
Horrible quality, hilarious video.
Selena Gomez’s rumored Scream 5 role seemingly confirmed by Courteney Cox
Showbiz
Selena Gomez's rumored role in the upcoming Scream 5 movie...
I Love Refrigerators
Must Watch
And oldie but a goodie.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160422