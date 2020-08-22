161795
Kelowna  

UBCO grads will spend the next few weeks creating a 100-foot mural on Metro Community's cafe and courtyard

Mural for Metro

Metro Community's downtown building is about to undergo a big change.

The organization has commissioned a pair of UBCO fine arts grads to design, and create, a 100-foot mural on the side of its cafe and courtyard building at Coronation Avenue and St. Paul Street.

Workers were out Friday giving the building a fresh coat of paint and a clean blue canvas for the artists to do their work.

Liz and Dylan Ranney will create the mural, which is expected to be completed over the next two to three weeks.

Metro's music and arts director Graham Ord says the organization involved a wide range of voices from within its community in the creative process.

“We are thrilled to have two of the most talented young artists in the Okanagan creating the design which draws inspiration from our human experience and from nature.  The mural will also feature some poetry written by the late Diane Larsback, who was a much loved indigenous poet and treasured member of our Metro community," said Ord.

"Her son Raven graciously gave his blessing for her words to be included in the mural. We anticipate that the mural will bring beauty and hope to the neighbourhood.  We see the mural as a gift to the whole community”.

An official unveiling will take place shortly after the mural is complete, likely early next month.

However, Ord says the public are encouraged to "pop by and see the ongoing progress being made over the coming weeks."

