Kelowna  

Fire crews were able to contain dryer fire to a mall laundromat

Dryer fire at Pandosy mall

Smoke from a roof turned out to be a fire in a dryer.

Kelowna fire crews were called to the Southgate Centre strip mall on Pandosy early Friday afternoon for a report of smoke coming from the roof.

Platoon captain Kelly Stephens says responding crews did see smoke coming from the roof above the laundromat in the mall.

Turns out smoke was caused by lint which caught on fire inside a dryer that then set the clothes on fire.

Stephens says they were able to quickly extinguish the fire then checked the unit for extensions.

"We managed to contain the fire to that unit...it didn't have any exposures to any of the adjacent units or to the roof," he said.

Eighteen firefighters attended the scene along with RCMP and BC Ambulance.

