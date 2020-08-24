Time is running out to pay municipal taxes before penalties kick in

Photo: Contributed

As the clock ticks away toward the end of August, so too does the grace period for property owners in Kelowna to pay their taxes before a late penalty kicks in.

Traditionally, municipalities begin assessing penalties to those in arrears after the July tax deadline, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those deadlines were extended as a way to assist those business and property owners who felt the weight of the economic showdown.

Across the Central Okanagan, penalties kick in at various times. Kelowna has the earliest deadline, August 31, while Lake Country (Sept 30), West Kelowna (Oct. 1) and Peachland (Nov. 2) come later in the fall.

The Kelowna deadline is for residential taxpayers only. Business owners across the province have until Oct. 1 before penalties kick in, mandated by the provincial government.

In Kelowna, nearly 90 per cent of property owners have already met their taxation obligations. That means about $30 million in taxation is still outstanding.

Lake Country has collected 53 per cent of its total expected taxation, while, as of mid July, West Kelowna was at about 80 per cent collected.

West Kelowna had, at that point, about $11.5 million still to be collected.

Peachland, which has the latest penalty date, has collected taxes from nearly 79 per cent of the population which translates into 84.3 per cent of the dollars being collected.

Peachland still has about $1.76 million in taxes outstanding.

Taxes can be paid at city and municipal halls, online, through financial institutions and through the mail.

Those wishing to pay taxes by mail should make sure to give themselves plenty of time because a postmark does not constitute a payment date.