Kelowna  

Kelowna Fire department rescues fallen cyclist at Myra Canyon

Rescue at Myra Canyon

In addition to volunteering equipment and personnel for the Christie Mountain fire in Penticton, Kelowna fire crews were kept busy Friday.

Platoon Captain Kelly Stephens tells Castanet emergency crews responded to the Myra Canyon Trestles just before noon to help a woman in her 60s who fell off her bicycle.

"BC Ambulance Service asked us for assistance, so we went up with our gator in order to get the woman to safety. We went up there and packaged her up and brought her down and put her in the ambulance."

Stephens says the injured woman had non-life-threatening injuries, but she couldn't get out by herself, "we were happy to make her life a little better."

