Dr. Bonnie Henry earns more accolades and stamp of approval

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna and District Stamp Club has come up with a unique way to honour B.C.'s public health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

"It's a thank you postage stamp," says Peter Lepold, design of the stamp and local collector.

Lepold tells Castanet that Canada Post runs a collector stamp program that allows individuals to submit stamps for approval and printing, "we asked them to print a hundred of the stamps and we dropped some of them off at Dr. Henry's office in Victoria.

The stamp features a map of the province and Dr. Henry's famous "be kind, be calm, be safe," mantra.

"Members of the club feel she deserves a lot of credit for advising the citizens of B.C. during the current pandemic," Lepold says.

Lepold says he has a daughter who works in the health care field at Kelowna General Hospital and he referred to Dr. Henry as one of the most respected citizens in our province."

Lepold says the number of stamps printed is small and there is no Canada wide distribution but they can be purchased in Kelowna at the Towne Centre Postal Outlet at 571 Bernard Avenue or from himself, Peter Lepold at [email protected].