Swimming advisory issued for Strathcona Beach

Beach goers are being asked to stay out of the water around Strathcona Beach on Abbott Street across from KGH.

The advisory was issued by the City of Kelowna Friday afternoon due to elevated bacterial counts.

While the beach itself is not closed, swimming is not advised. Signs have been posted warning the bacteria count is higher than those allowed in guidelines for Canadian recreational water quality.

In a news release, the city says the very young, the elderly and people with weakened immunity are the most susceptible to infection related to bacterial counts in the water.

It’s expected that one per cent of bathers may potentially develop gastrointestinal (stomach) illness if water is ingested. Eye, ear and throat symptoms, as well as skin rashes (not swimmer’s itch), can occur more frequently, the release stated.

“We are asking the public not to swim or engage in water-related recreation activities at Strathcona Beach until the water quality advisory has been lifted,” says Blair Stewart, park services manager.

“Most people would be fine, but there is that one per cent who could become ill if they ingest the water.”

Other Kelowna beaches meet all recreational water quality guidelines, and are not under a swimming advisory.

The city and Interior Health sample water quality at higher risk beaches with no less than five samples during a 30-day period.