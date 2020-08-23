Kelowna company gets approval for human cannabis trials

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna cannabis company has been given approval to begin cannabis testing on humans.

The Valens Company has been granted a Health Canada research licence to conduct human trials for sensory and taste evaluation of some of their own products.

Research will begin at their own facilities using their own cannabis extracts, concentrates and oils, which include beverages, edibles, oils, and vaporizers.

This licence permits the Valens Company to conduct research involving the administration or distribution of cannabis to human subjects for the assessment of taste, sight, smell or touch, subject to conditions laid out by Health Canada.

“This exciting and strategic milestone gives us the competitive advantage to further innovate and differentiate our leading oil-based product offerings,” said Tyler Robson, Chief Executive Officer of The Valens Company.

“With this research licence, we are now able to perform sensory assessments at the product development stage to determine quality and marketability of our products to maximize potential launch success. Findings from future proprietary research initiatives will advance our understanding of cannabis preferences allowing us to continue developing premium, next generation products that meet evolving customer and consumer needs.”

Valens produces its own branded products but also produces and refines products for other producers as well.

Jeff Fallows, President of The Valens Company, added, “Cannabis research derived from human trials is highly critical and valuable at this stage of the industry’s growth cycle, and we look forward to having data-backed knowledge of how consumers experience different products to advance our research and development strategy, and in turn, bring consumer focused products to market."

Valens develops and manufactures cannabinoid-based products and is the third largest extraction company in Canada.