159194
161816
Kelowna  

Thief caught on camera stealing 11-year-old boy's bicycle

Bike thief caught on camera

- | Story: 308613

A man was caught on camera stealing an 11-year-old buy's bike in Kelowna on Wednesday.

Jeremy Albrecht has lived in Rutland for three years and loves the community, however, he's noticed an uptick in crime in the area recently.

Albrecht was enjoying the Vancouver Canucks game on Wednesday evening around 9:30 p.m. when a thief scoped out his yard, took out bolt cutters and stole one of his children's bikes just outside of his home.

The thief first attempted to cut the locks from a set of bikes on the deck but was unsuccessful so he cut the locks off of Albrecht's sons bike.

"Bolt cutters will get through just about anything unfortunately. My son was pretty upset when he found out his bike was stolen. As soon as I showed him the video, he was sort of in shock," says Albrecht. "My neighbours, they've had their bikes stolen in the last few months. They've had their bike locks cut as well."

And this isn't the first time someone has stolen something from Albrecht's property.

"I've had my outboard motor stolen and I've had one of my kids bikes stolen before," he says. 

The bike that was stolen on Wednesday is a bright green Kona Hahanna bike. Albrecht has contacted RCMP who have yet to follow up on the incident.

"I feel that these types of people that steal things may not be dealt with by the law unless we as a community are sharing this with others so that we can all be on the lookout, have each others backs and try to put a stop to this," he says.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

160148
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310


160198


Real Estate
4175435
#212 1999 Hwy 97
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$249,900
more details
159193




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Angel
Angel Kelowna SPCA >


160197


159344


TGIF Gifs- August 21, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics for your Friday afternoon.
TGIF Gifs- August 21, 2020 (2)
Galleries
You cannot
Must Watch
Horrible quality, hilarious video.
Selena Gomez’s rumored Scream 5 role seemingly confirmed by Courteney Cox
Showbiz
Selena Gomez's rumored role in the upcoming Scream 5 movie...
I Love Refrigerators
Must Watch
And oldie but a goodie.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160969
158535