Including benefits, Kelowna's city payroll topped $90M in 2019

Photo: Jon Manchester/file

The City of Kelowna's payroll increased by about 5.4 per cent in 2019.

Figures released as part of the city's annual report show wages paid out hit $77.9 million last year, an increase of $4 million from the previous 12 months.

It was just two years ago that the payroll topped $70 million.

When factoring in expenses incurred by employees and benefits, Kelowna paid out in excess of $90.5 million.

Those numbers would be much higher, but RCMP wages are not factored into the overall numbers. The RCMP's operating budget is about $34 million.

While the payroll rose, so too did the number of employees who took home salaries in the high five figures.

In all, 447 employees brought home in excess of $75,000, including 197 CUPE members, 124 firefighters and 126 in management positions.

One hundred and sixty-nine of those were paid in excess of $100,000. That list includes 95 firefighters.

City manager Doug Gilchrist, who oversees the running of the city is the top wage earner, taking home $264,000 in 2019. It was his first full year on the job after taking over from Ron Mattiussi midway through 2018.

Deputy city manager Joe Creron is second on the list, earning just over $204,000.

The rest of the top five include airport manager Sam Samaddar ($190,000), infrastructure director Alan Newcombe ($176,000) and active living and culture director Jim Gabriel ($175,000).

City councillors took home $404,000 in remuneration, and were reimbursed slightly more than $55,000 in expenses.

Kelowna's mayor receives a yearly remuneration of $110,073, while each councillor receives $37,409.

Coun. Mohini Singh had the lowest expense total with just $262, while Coun. Loyal Wooldridge topped the list with $7,690 in expenses.

The city also paid slightly more than $402.7 million to suppliers. Those include everything from contractors and transit, to building supplies and government agencies.

Local contractor Emil Anderson Construction topped the supplier list, receiving payment of more than $58 million for various projects in the city. Kelowna also sent more than $40 million to the provincial Finance Ministry, $28 million to the regional district and $22 million to the Receiver General of Canada.

The annual report, typically released in June, was delayed due to COVID-19.