RCMP are investigating a collision between a cyclist and sedan

Photo: Megan Korol

A 28-year-old cyclist is breathing a sigh of relief Friday after a close call with a vehicle at the intersection of Gordon Dr. and Bernard Ave.

Kelowna RCMP tell Castanet they responded to a report of a collision just after 7:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Bernard Ave. and Gordon Drive.

They found a collision between a cyclist and a vehicle.

According to eyewitness reports, the 28-year-old male cyclist from Kelowna crossed traffic on a red light and was struck by a 40-year-old woman from Kelowna driving a grey sedan on the green light. The female driver was unable to stop in time and collided with the cyclist resulting in minor damages to the vehicle. "Luckily, the cyclist was uninjured in the collision," says Cst. Solana Pare.