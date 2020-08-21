BC Transit, city to hand out face coverings on August 24

Photo: BC Transit

Face coverings will be handed out on August 24 by BC Transit and the City of Kelowna throughout the Kelowna Regional Transit System.

Masks will become mandatory on all BC Transit buses starting August 24 in correlation with WorkSafe BC and provincial COVID-19 guidelines.

While face coverings have become mandatory, the new rule is an educational step without enforcement. There are some exemptions for riders which is listed on the exclusion criteria.

Masks will be handed out on August 24 between 7:15 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., as well as 3:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at the following locations: