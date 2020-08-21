Kelowna RCMP Nats passes initial training standards

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP's newest canine recruit has passed his initial training standards at seven weeks old.

Nats is a German shepherd puppy who joined the Kelowna detachment three weeks ago at just eight weeks old. He was born at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre located in Innisfail, Alberta, before partnering with a general duty RCMP officer in Kelowna.

The officer will train Nats along his journey to becoming an official police service dog.

At this stage, the focus for Nats is for him to become comfortable in all environments such as being exposed to new people, different conditions and most importantly, how to track suspects.

Nats lives at home with his partner and for training, he joins him at work every day. Nats is related to active police service dog PSD Ice and retired PSD Talon with the Kelowna detachment.

Canine recruits begin training between 12 and 18 months and similar to RCMP recruits, once completed training they can be posted anywhere throughout Canada.

Kelowna RCMP will be following Nat's journey on his way to becoming an official police dog on Facebook and Twitter.