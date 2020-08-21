Resident in long-term home asks for assisted suicide after feeling 'like a prisoner'

Sarita Patel

“Please, God help us - for those of us who can’t help ourselves.”

It’s a heart-wrenching plea.

Shirley Turton is tired of being treated like a prisoner after months of being locked up in long-term care home due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She even asked her family to arrange an assisted suicide, something daughter Jennifer Turton-Molgat says she’d never expected.

“We respect her wishes, we understand that she is in a desperate place. So, we told her that maybe hold on, let’s try to get some help and so we thought that maybe a little video of her talking to people who help,” explains Turton-Molgat.

Turton-Molgat took a video of her mother pleading for some sunshine and time with family last weekend. She also posted her mother’s situation on Facebook, which has over 9,000 shares and close to 2,000 comments - many of which are sharing similar experiences.

“My mom is the most fun-loving, resilient, positive person you would ever meet. For instance, she is completely incapacitated, lives in a wheelchair and often on outings she will still be her to say, ‘I am so lucky!’” adds Molgat.

It took Turton four years to get a space at the Village at Mill Creek in Kelowna and as Turton-Molgat says, the staff and administration have been wonderful throughout the pandemic.

She notes once her mom’s health started to deteriorate rapidly — she wasn’t eating, drinking water and sleeping all-day — the care home arranged visitation for Jennifer and her sister on opposing days.

“Low and behold once we started visiting her, she’s perked up a little bit so that tells you something,” says Turton-Molgat, who choked up a little.

She says her mother has thanked her and her sister for advocating for her and trying to make some positive changes. Turton-Molgat isn’t only advocating for her mother, but all those who don’t have a voice.

“Right now the residence, the ones that are aware of their surroundings, the perception is that they are in prison. Even if they’re taking out to the garden they’re lovely care-aids and recreational facilitators can take them out into the garden but the garden is surrounding be eight-foot, black, rod-iron fence.”

Turton-Molgat wishes the government would step in more and provide more resources, staff and flexibility to the care home administrators for them to be able to make

“They have some autonomy to make discretionary decisions based on the individual situation, based on common sense - not based on a blanket policy that is hurting more people than it’s helping.”

She was supportive of the care homes putting in strict protocols when the pandemic first started but it’s been five months and she knows it’s not slowing down anytime soon.

“The care home is trying their best, they really are. The nurses are so warm and the care aids are incredible but in the end these seniors they need the support of their families and they’re pining for family and they’re dying of loneliness.”

“We’re going to be in this COVID situation for a few years so if we can at least give them some respite from their care homes, they won’t feel like prisoners.”

Since Turton-Molgat spoke with Castanet, she says the Villiage at Mill Creek seniors home will be looking into Shirely Turton's unique situation.