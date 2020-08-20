Flying the Okanagan in Microsoft Flight Simulator

This is a big week for aviation and PC-gaming enthusiasts, with the release of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020.

As the game is the longest-running software line in Microsoft’s history, predating Windows by three years, the technology giant has always used the simulator to show off what computers are capable of.

An Okanagan resident has recently uploaded to YouTube a 20-minute flight in-game from Kelowna’s YLW to Penticton YYF.

Flying south over Highway 97, the landmarks, landscapes and neighbourhoods of the Central and South Okanagan are on display in striking detail and realism on a virtual clear day.

Can you see your house?