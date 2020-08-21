Rezoning application for 50-unit apartment on Glenmore Drive

Photo: Zeidler Conceptual drawings

A Kelowna company, headed by a local chiropractor, has submitted plans for a rental apartment on Glenmore Drive, across from the Kelowna Golf and Country Club.

Plans for the three-and-a-half storey building were submitted to the city's planning department earlier this week.

It would consolidate three single family properties at 1064, 1074 and 1084 Glenmore Drive, into the one development.

According to the plans brought forward by Dr. Brian Banman, the apartment would include 50 one-bedroom, one-bedroom plus den and two-bedroom rental suites.

A 61 stall parkade is also included within the development.

"Although we are requesting an OCP amendment to rezone to RM5-r at this time, it is our understanding that these three lots are marked for future density along the Glenmore Transit Supportive Corridor," planning documents stated.

"We feel that given the 3.5 storey multi-family building located west on Highland Dr, the multi-family townhome development located just north on Glenmore and Grace Baptist Church located immediately south on Glenmore Dr, we are not introducing anything in size, height, or scale that would be new to the existing neighbourhood."

He is also seeking variances for site coverage, building setbacks, and drive-aisle width.

The application will be reviewed internally before being brought to council for consideration.