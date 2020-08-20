RDCO extends closure of recreational trail at Mission Creek

Photo: RDCO Smoothing Stones bridge at Mission Creek Greenway.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has extended the closure of the recreational trail at the Mission Creek Greenway.

Repairs for the three bridges along the greenway are going to take slightly longer than anticipated. The recreational trail will stay closed until about September 4 between the Smoothing Stones, Cedars and Friends bridges.

These bridges are located between the Hollywood Road south and Field Road entrances of Scenic Canyon Regional Park. Originally the repainting, repairs and decking was scheduled to be finished this Friday, but a delay in receiving supplies has extended the closure.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is apologizing for any inconveniences this has caused.