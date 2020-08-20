161795
RDKB lifts evacuation alert, Beaverdell fire held

Evacuation alert lifted

UPDATE 9:15 a.m.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has rescinded all evacuation alerts as of 9:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

The forty-four properties near Beaverdell in the West Boundary are no longer on evacuation alert.  This means no properties in the RDKB are on evacuation alert or order due to wildfire.

The Solomon Mountain Wildfire is now classified as being held and crews continue to work to ensure the 18-hectare fire does not spread. Unit crews and heavy equipment are also fighting a 60-hectare fire near Carmi Creek. No fires in the RDKB are currently threatening any homes or other structures.
 
Environment Canada has forecasted slightly cooler daytime temperatures in the high twenties in the next 24 hours with a possibility for high winds and thunderstorms at the end of the week.

ORIGINAL 8:54 a.m.

An evacuation order remains in place for 110 residents in 44 homes north of Beaverdell Thursday morning, as crews continue to fight the Solomon Mountain Wildfire.

The fire remains listed as a fire of note on the BC Wildfire Service website but has not grown from its 17.5 hectares size.

Crews have been battling the blaze with the support of aerial resources and heavy equipment as required. The local fire department continues to provide support in the area as well.

Three helicopters are being utilized to monitor and perform water bucketing as required to cool the fire and limit spread in support of crews on the ground.

Heavy equipment is being utilized to establish a machine guard, which is a containment line constructed by the front blade of a dozer, to support containment.

Good progress is being made on the priority flanks at this time.

