Soil relocation for Ponds Community Park sports field to start

Due to a surplus of soil, the City of Kelowna will be able to build a new sports field at The Ponds Community Park.
Callahan Property Group had extra soil and it donated to the city to build a soccer field for the community and Canyon Falls Middle School.
"The process of re-locating and sifting the soil can produce dust that may migrate toward the intersection of Gordon Drive and Steele Road, as well as Goldfinch Place," states the city in a news release.
"In order to mitigate dust, crews will avoid re-locating soil on windy days, stage the soil sifting area in a location as far from residences as possible, and keep water trucks on location to water down loose soil."
A soil deposition permit has been issued for the project, which should be completed by the end of the week.
