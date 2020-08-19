161795
Kelowna  

Soil relocation for Ponds Community Park sports field to start

Due to a surplus of soil, the City of Kelowna will be able to build a new sports field at The Ponds Community Park.

Callahan Property Group had extra soil and it donated to the city to build a soccer field for the community and Canyon Falls Middle School.

"The process of re-locating and sifting the soil can produce dust that may migrate toward the intersection of Gordon Drive and Steele Road, as well as Goldfinch Place," states the city in a news release. 

"In order to mitigate dust, crews will avoid re-locating soil on windy days, stage the soil sifting area in a location as far from residences as possible, and keep water trucks on location to water down loose soil."

A soil deposition permit has been issued for the project, which should be completed by the end of the week.

For more information about the sports field construction, click here.

