Kelowna  

B.C. Interior currently has 19 active cases of COVID-19

19 active cases in Interior

With four new confirmed cases of COVID-19, and no full recoveries in the past 24 hours, the number of active cases of the virus in the Interior Health region now sits at 19.

This is a little more than 2 per cent of the 798 active cases province-wide, and the new cases being the total number of positive tests in the region to 411 since the pandemic began.

Of the 10 people province-wide being treated in hospital, none of the active cases in the Interior currently require hospitalization.

One of the four new IH cases has been linked to Kelowna, bringing the total number of cases linked to the city since June 26 to 166.

Testing within the IH region has remained relatively high, with 510 tests performed Tuesday. While test turnaround times spike in June in the region, those times have come down significantly in recent weeks, hitting 26 hours on Tuesday. 

The outbreak among Okanagan Correction Centre staff remains at six. Interior Health believes the staff members were exposed to the virus during a two-day off-site training session, and at this time, no inmates have tested positive for the virus.

