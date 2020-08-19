Inspector Kara Triance named new commander of Central Okanagan RCMP

Photo: Contributed

Inspector Kara Triance is the new Officer in Charge of the Kelowna Regional Detachment, announced the BC RCMP Wednesday.

She will take over from Supt. Brent Mundle, who is has been transferred to a position within the Southeast District RCMP.

Triance started her RCMP career in 2000 after taking Sociology and Criminology at the University of British Columbia. She served her first posting at the Richmond detachment for five years in frontline and serious crime policing, along with plainclothes duties throughout B.C.

Triance has served in Bella Bella, the Central Coast and North Okanagan, as well as the Federal Border Integrity Shiprider program in Victoria. Most recently, she became the first female Officer in Charge of the Sea-to-Sky Detachment in 2016.

“Inspector Triance has policed Indigenous communities, large and small municipalities, rural and isolated communities, as well as international waters making the diversity of her experience the perfect fit for the Kelowna Regional Detachment,” says Chief Superintendent Brad Haugli, Southeast District Commander.

“Her years of service covers all areas of the province and all aspects of policing - municipal, provincial and federal which are great assets to our Senior Management Team and we look forward to having her join us.”

Triance is the co-chair of the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police, Diversity and Inclusion Committee and is on the executive board for the B.C. Women in Law Enforcement Association.

“We are very pleased with the selection of Inspector Kara Triance to lead the Kelowna RCMP detachment,” says Mayor Colin Basran.

“We believe Insp. Triance is the right person to see us through the social change we're experiencing in our community, with modernized approaches to reduce crime. Crime reduction requires a collaborative approach and her willingness to work with diverse groups across all areas of our community will help bring about positive change.”

Born and raised in Kelowna, Triance is eager to return home to share her knowledge and experience in policing with the community.

“I am honoured to have been selected to serve as the next Officer in Charge of Kelowna RCMP Detachment," says Triance.

"I have great expectations for accountability and excellence in delivering policing services. I look forward to engaging the community and police officers as we set our priorities for the coming year and beyond; partnering with and committing to a safe and healthy community. It is a privilege to be entrusted with this position of leadership as the RCMP Detachment Commander for the City of Kelowna, surrounding municipalities and rural areas."

Triance will assume her duties in the fall as Kelowna Detachment Commander for the Regional District of the Central Okanagan which includes Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country.