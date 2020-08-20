Kelowna man claims missing wedding ring

Photo: Kelowna RCMP

UPDATE: 9:49 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP have found the owner of a gold ring that was turned into the detachment yesterday.

Hours after a call-out for the owner was posted, a local man claimed the ring. He had lost his wedding ring in June and was thrilled to have it back.

"The ring has been on his finger for more than 40 years and we are delighted that it is back where it belongs," says Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

ORIGINAL: Wednesday, August 19, 3 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP is on the search for the owner of a distinctive gold ring.

The golden ring was turned into the Kelowna RCMP detachment on August 19 from a downtown business that found it.

The ring features an engraved message on the inside with unique marks on the outside.

If you are the owner of this ring, visit the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 1190 Richter Street to claim it.