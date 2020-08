Photo: Kelowna RCMP

Kelowna RCMP is on the search for the owner of a distinctive gold ring.

The golden ring was turned into the Kelowna RCMP detachment on August 19 from a downtown business that found it.

The ring features an engraved message on the inside with unique marks on the outside.

If you are the owner of this ring, visit the Kelowna RCMP detachment at 1190 Richter Street to claim it.