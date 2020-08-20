159194
Kelowna  

Outdoor recreation shops see spike in demand for camping gear during COVID-19 pandemic

Camp gear flying off shelves

As the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on, more people are spending their free time in the outdoors, leaving camping gear in high demand.

Castanet spoke with Kelowna's Mountain Equipment Co-op and Penticton's Eskala Mountain Sports about the recent surge in purchases. 

"Our whole purpose is to get people outside, off their couch and into the outdoors," says MEC general store manager Liz Burnside. "In April it was all about bikes and cycling and that's shifted towards people getting at camping – tents, sleeping bags and a big surge in freeze-dried food."

Burnside says the most popular items flying off the shelves are tents, freeze-dried food and fuel. 

"I say outdoor recreation equipment is like the new toilet paper," says Burnside. "We're a member-based organization and we've seen a lot of people come in for the first time and it's really exciting."

And it's no different at Eskala Mountain Sports.

"I sold out tents, I sold out sleeping mats. Everybody's enjoying outside," said owner Claudia Reyes, adding that camping backpacks are flying off shelves.

"It's like [there's] nowhere else to go, just camping and hiking. Weekly shipments are restocking shelves but these shelves are quickly cleaned out."

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has highlighted the importance of getting outdoors, as it's crucial for people's mental health and wellbeing during these uncertain times.

