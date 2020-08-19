159194
Kelowna  

PET/CT scanner installed at BC Cancer Kelowna in 2018 now running

Scanner finally operational

Two years after enough money was raised to install a state-of-the-art PET/CT scanner at the Kelowna Cancer Clinic, the province has announced it is now fully operational.

Health Minister Adrian Dix made the announcement Wednesday morning during an online news conference.

"Approximately half of British Columbians are expected to receive a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime, and timely, effective diagnostics are a critically important part of cancer care and treatment," said Dix.

"The expansion of BC Cancer's provincial PET/CT program to include Kelowna means cancer patients in the Interior will receive better care services closer to home."

In September of 2018, the BC Cancer Foundation held a news conference to announce completion of a $5-million campaign to bring the PET/CT scanner to Kelowna.

The province kicked in the remaining funds for the $10.5 million project.

“Thanks to thousands of generous donors, we are proud to say this vital technology will be closer to home for cancer patients across the Interior,” said Sarah Roth, CEO of the foundation two years ago.

According to figures released by the ministry Wednesday, 1,151 scans were performed on residents from the Interior Health region who had to travel to Vancouver to receive the PET/CT scans.

A PET/CT scanner is a critical component of enhanced cancer care. It delivers precise images of abnormal or cancerous cells. These images can help physicians diagnose cancer at an early stage or evaluate the effectiveness of treatments by determining if a patient's cancer tumours have shrunk, spread or returned.

