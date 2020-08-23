New startup hoping to boost small business in Kelowna with app

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna software development company is looking for small businesses who want to be part of its latest venture, all in an effort to get the local economy humming again.

Creatrixe Solutions has created Best in Town, a mobile app that is all about customer appreciation. It will be launching on Nov. 1, and Van Hill, the man behind the app, is recruiting small businesses that are looking for some exposure as the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Essentially it’s about customer appreciation. You think of words like rewards, loyalty, incentives and that kind of thing,” Hill said. “… For the businesses, it’s a powerful marketing platform, because we’re all essentially sharing eyeballs within our social galaxies.”

Hill has already signed up 55 businesses and expects that number to shoot well past 100 by the time it launches in November. He is charging businesses only $99 for 18 months on the app out of “empathy” he has for local companies that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Best in Town will have mapping, which will allow the user to know when they are near member businesses. And those businesses will be broken down into categories. Push notifications will also be part of the app.

“I’ve got a lot of diversity so far in my businesses,” Hill said. “We want this to be accessible, practical and useful for everyone—not just a bunch of coffee shops.

“We have plans for this to be a big one.”

Businesses wanting to be a part of Best in Town are invited to reach out to Hill at 250-859-4300 or [email protected]

“Let’s get together as a small business group and network and build something to support each other,” Hill said.