161795
161837
Kelowna  

New startup hoping to boost small business in Kelowna with app

App seeking Best in Town

- | Story: 308352

A Kelowna software development company is looking for small businesses who want to be part of its latest venture, all in an effort to get the local economy humming again.

Creatrixe Solutions has created Best in Town, a mobile app that is all about customer appreciation. It will be launching on Nov. 1, and Van Hill, the man behind the app, is recruiting small businesses that are looking for some exposure as the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Essentially it’s about customer appreciation. You think of words like rewards, loyalty, incentives and that kind of thing,” Hill said. “… For the businesses, it’s a powerful marketing platform, because we’re all essentially sharing eyeballs within our social galaxies.”

Hill has already signed up 55 businesses and expects that number to shoot well past 100 by the time it launches in November. He is charging businesses only $99 for 18 months on the app out of “empathy” he has for local companies that have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Best in Town will have mapping, which will allow the user to know when they are near member businesses. And those businesses will be broken down into categories. Push notifications will also be part of the app.

“I’ve got a lot of diversity so far in my businesses,” Hill said. “We want this to be accessible, practical and useful for everyone—not just a bunch of coffee shops.

“We have plans for this to be a big one.”

Businesses wanting to be a part of Best in Town are invited to reach out to Hill at 250-859-4300 or [email protected]

“Let’s get together as a small business group and network and build something to support each other,” Hill said.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

159193
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
160141


160198


Real Estate
4246762
2159 Serrento Lane
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$600,000
more details
160817


161060


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Amber
Amber Kelowna SPCA >


153561


157067


The Ellen DeGeneres Show staff to get new perks amid ‘workplace toxicity’ scandal

Showbiz
The Ellen DeGeneres Show bosses have reportedly introduced new perks for staffers following accusations of workplace toxicity. The...
Masters in gardening
Galleries
Major green thumbs.
Adorable litter of pugs follows baby around house
Must Watch
Pugs and a baby together are the cutest.
Love is in the air
Must Watch
Just a boy and his pet bird.
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Sunday Dose coming in hot.  


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160882
158535