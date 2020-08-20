'New normal' rally at Bertram Park being monitored by Interior Health

Photo: Miriam Halpenny

As the province mulls the idea of stricter penalties for large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, a post making the rounds on social media in Kelowna is promoting a "free family event for protection of freedom, health and why we refuse to accept the 'new normal.'"

The gathering is called The Grand Solution and it's touching on other hot-button topics like 5G and vaccines, while including a presentation from a person described as a "Master Herbalist."

The event is planned for Bertram Creek Park on Aug. 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and includes presentations from David Lindsay on "COVID-19 critical thinking," with the description: "False government statistics and what they're not telling us."

Lindsay and a group of his followers protested in front of Castanet back on Aug. 5, and many of the protesters are the same group that has gathered in Stuart Park and other public spaces across the Valley regularly. The group has also been distributing pamphlets of COVID-19 conspiracy theories within the Okanagan.

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Monday the province will announce stricter penalties this week for those who flout public health rules, as the number of COVID-19 cases climb in B.C.

The City of Kelowna is aware of the gathering, as are Bylaw and Interior Health. If any action is required, it will be done by Interior Health, which is the agency with the ability to enforce Public Health Orders, along with the Regional District of Central Okanagan bylaw enforcement because the event is at a regional park.