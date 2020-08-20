159851
161214
Kelowna  

'New normal' rally at Bertram Park being monitored by Interior Health

Rally being 'monitored'

- | Story: 308351

As the province mulls the idea of stricter penalties for large gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, a post making the rounds on social media in Kelowna is promoting a "free family event for protection of freedom, health and why we refuse to accept the 'new normal.'" 

The gathering is called The Grand Solution and it's touching on other hot-button topics like 5G and vaccines, while including a presentation from a person described as a "Master Herbalist."

The event is planned for Bertram Creek Park on Aug. 29, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and includes presentations from David Lindsay on "COVID-19 critical thinking," with the description: "False government statistics and what they're not telling us."

Lindsay and a group of his followers protested in front of Castanet back on Aug. 5, and many of the protesters are the same group that has gathered in Stuart Park and other public spaces across the Valley regularly. The group has also been distributing pamphlets of COVID-19 conspiracy theories within the Okanagan.  

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Monday the province will announce stricter penalties this week for those who flout public health rules, as the number of COVID-19 cases climb in B.C.

The City of Kelowna is aware of the gathering, as are Bylaw and Interior Health. If any action is required, it will be done by Interior Health, which is the agency with the ability to enforce Public Health Orders, along with the Regional District of Central Okanagan bylaw enforcement because the event is at a regional park.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310


160198


Real Estate
4231454
304-1494 Graham St
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$279,900
more details
160996


156077


Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Jessie
Jessie Kelowna SPCA >


160197


159344


Happy facts from 2020

Galleries
Some very happy facts about things that are happening all over the world this year.
Happy facts from 2020 (2)
Galleries
Missed the bus, dad embarasses daughter!
Must Watch
Second day of school is even better than the first. Morgan missed...
Dierks Bentley: ‘I can’t imagine playing a drive-in concert’
Music
Dierks Bentley "can't imagine" playing a drive-in...
Guy annoys girlfriend with puns at Ikea
Must Watch
Quick wit.


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156227
159505