Man who visited Purple Seahorse pet store as child now its owner

Kirk Penton

Kai Heinrich loved fish when he was a kid.

He just wasn’t the best at helping them live long and healthy lives.

“My mom would replace fish on me on the daily when I went to school,” Heinrich said with a laugh, “but I got a good background on how to actually deal with animals, and it taught me a lot about the responsibility of caring for them, cleaning for them and creating an actual proper home for animals.”

The Kelowna native is in charge of more than just fish now, as he is the proud new owner of The Purple Seahorse Pet Store in Rutland, which opened in 1971. Heinrich has essentially come full circle with the business; he bought a parrot there when he was just 10 years old. Now he wants to recreate the wonder he experienced as a young lad for the next generation of animal lovers.

“Anybody local will tell you this is an iconic store,” Heinrich says. “It’s not just a pet store. It’s the feeling you get when you go in.”

