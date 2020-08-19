161795
Kelowna  

Solomon Mountain fire, out of control, evacuation alert in place

Beaverdell remains on alert

Forty-four properties in Beaverdell remain on evacuation alert after an apparent lightning strike sparked a wildfire that quickly grew to 17.5 hectares late Tuesday.

BC Wildfire Services indicates the fire, dubbed the Solomon Mountain Fire, is out of control as the fire scorches the forest just four kilometres north of Beaverdell, east of Highway 33.

BC Wildfire Service Crews remain on scene battling the blaze with aerial support and heavy equipment being used as required, along with the assistance of the local fire Beaverdell Fire Department.

Castanet will update this story as more information becomes available.

