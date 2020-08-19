Solomon Mountain fire, out of control, evacuation alert in place

Photo: Colin Dacre

Forty-four properties in Beaverdell remain on evacuation alert after an apparent lightning strike sparked a wildfire that quickly grew to 17.5 hectares late Tuesday.

BC Wildfire Services indicates the fire, dubbed the Solomon Mountain Fire, is out of control as the fire scorches the forest just four kilometres north of Beaverdell, east of Highway 33.

BC Wildfire Service Crews remain on scene battling the blaze with aerial support and heavy equipment being used as required, along with the assistance of the local fire Beaverdell Fire Department.

