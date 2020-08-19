159194
161214
Kelowna  

Tuesday was a record breaking day around the Okanagan

Temperature records set

- | Story: 308336

It was another record breaking day across the Okanagan Tuesday, as four cities smashed previous maximum temperature records.

New records were established in Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton and Summerland.

In Kelowna, the mercury hit 37 Celsius, beating out the old mark of 36.7 set on Aug. 18, 1967.

Penticton and Summerland also broke records that have stood since 1967. Penticton's high of 37.5 Celsius beat the old mark of 36.7, while in Summerland, the temperature hit 37.1 Celsius, edging out the old mark of 36.7.

Vernon hit a high of 35.7 Celsius, beating out the old mark of 35.5 set a decade ago.

Temperature records for most cities throughout the Okanagan have been kept since the turn of the 20th Century.

Don't expect any records to fall for the foreseeable future as forecast highs begin to slip into the mid to high 20s through the weekend.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Kelowna News

160201
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Kelowna News > Send us your news tips >
158310


160198


Real Estate
4133752
2293 Lillooet Cres
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$850,000
more details
160119




Kelowna SPCA Featured Pet

Angel
Angel Kelowna SPCA >


160197


158284


Weird subway passengers

Galleries
The subway is the best place to people watch.
Weird subway passengers (2)
Galleries
Carole Baskin rules out Tiger King 2 appearance ‘at any price’
Showbiz
Tiger King star Carole Baskin has denied she demanded $1.2
Guy dances the Cha-Cha slide in style
Must Watch
Ahhhh, back in the day when we could have dance parties…
Baby otter cuteness
Must Watch
Baby otter rolls off dock to its mother. The most adorable thing...


Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna's Cultural District
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
William R. Bennett Bridge
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Kelowna City Council Audio
Audio
March 16, 2020 @ 1:30 pm
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156227
159505