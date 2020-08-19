Tuesday was a record breaking day around the Okanagan

Photo: Nicholas Johansen/file

It was another record breaking day across the Okanagan Tuesday, as four cities smashed previous maximum temperature records.

New records were established in Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton and Summerland.

In Kelowna, the mercury hit 37 Celsius, beating out the old mark of 36.7 set on Aug. 18, 1967.

Penticton and Summerland also broke records that have stood since 1967. Penticton's high of 37.5 Celsius beat the old mark of 36.7, while in Summerland, the temperature hit 37.1 Celsius, edging out the old mark of 36.7.

Vernon hit a high of 35.7 Celsius, beating out the old mark of 35.5 set a decade ago.

Temperature records for most cities throughout the Okanagan have been kept since the turn of the 20th Century.

Don't expect any records to fall for the foreseeable future as forecast highs begin to slip into the mid to high 20s through the weekend.