Kelowna  

44 Beaverdell properties under evacuation alert due to wildfire

Evac alert due to wildfire

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has issued an evacuation alert for 44 properties near Beaverdell due to a wildfire in the area.

The nearby Solomon Mountain wildfire is 4.5 hectares in size.

The Beaverdell Fire Department and BC Wildfire ground crews are on site fighting the fire along with heavy equipment. BC Wildfire air tankers and helicopters are also working to contain the blaze.

“We have issued these alerts out of an abundance of caution and to allow residents time to prepare, as winds are expected to gust through the evening,” said Mark Stephens, EOC Director.

The BC Wildfire Service says it is believed the fire was caused by lightning.

