Interior Health region has 15 active cases of COVID-19

Of the 775 active cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, 15 are residents of Interior Health region.

Two new cases of the virus were confirmed in B.C.'s Interior in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of positive tests in the region to 407.

None of the people with confirmed cases of the virus in the Interior are currently hospitalized, while six people are hospitalized across the province.

The outbreak among Okanagan Correction Centre staff remains at six. Interior Health believes the staff members were exposed to the virus during a two-day off-site training session, and at this time, no inmates have tested positive for the virus.

One of the two additional cases in the IH region has been linked to Kelowna, bringing the total number of cases linked to the city since June 26 to 165.