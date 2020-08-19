Kelowna woman on paddle board has close call with two men on jet ski

Photo: Stock photo

A Kelowna woman is sharing her story after experiencing a scary encounter with two men on a Sea-Doo on Sunday afternoon.

Jaime Lilford says she and her husband were paddle boarding on Okanagan Lake south of the Manteo Resort Waterfront Hotel on Lakeshore at approximately 12:30 p.m. when they noticed two young men on a yellow and white coloured Sea-Doo.

"They came towards us and dodged us, messing around," says Lilford. "They were really close to us and we're like, 'do we know them?'"

Lilford and her husband briefly thought they may have known the pair but then quickly realized that was not the case.

"They came back and they went by really close and gave us the finger and started yelling obscenities," says Lilford.

But it didn't stop there.

"They were coming back and forth for a bit, and one time they were coming from the bridge and we were on our way back paddling going towards the bridge and the guy was coming directly towards me and at the last second, he turned the jet ski 90 degrees and his entire jet wave soaked me entirely and the power almost knocked me off my board," says Lilford.

During this encounter, she says the two men were yelling "f*** you" while waving their middle fingers.

"I'm just so glad they didn't lose control," says Lilford. "I am so glad they turned when they did cause I was so scared. I have no idea what I would've done, like just jump off my paddle board and swim deep?"

"We weren't interfering with anybody's space or anything."

The couple describes the two men as possibly in their 20s and they may have been intoxicated. One had medium length hair with fair coloured skin and the other man had shorter hair with darker coloured skin.

"It was really abnormal behaviour," says Lilford. "You might do it to a buddy of yours but to people you don't know, it's something you don't do."

This incident occurred on Sunday between 12:30 and 3 p.m. Lilford hopes sharing this story will make others aware when out on Okanagan Lake.

"Water is dangerous. Be safe out there. Respect it and don't put other peoples lives in danger," she says.