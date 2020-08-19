159194
Kelowna  

For only $22 million, you could own a piece of Okanagan paradise

Paradise comes at a price

It's no secret, lakefront property in the Okanagan doesn't come cheap.

In fact, a cool million may barely get you in the game.

But, if you have the cash, and don't mind parting with a good chunk of it, you could be the proud owner of what is described as and "11.3 acre luxury compound with over 1,400 feet of private lakeshore."

The property in question, priced to sell at $22 million, is located in Lake Country, and encompasses two separate addresses, 12056 and 12074 Okanagan Centre Road.

However, the current owner is apparently prepared to sell them separately.

The main house is just over 5,500 square feet, and includes four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It also comes with a butlers kitchen, sun room and media room.

There's also a 1,200 square foot deck of the kitchen and main living area.

Away from the main house, there's a lakeside cottage, lakeside fireplace and orchard.

There are two docks on the lake with boat lifts, as well as a 4,000 square foot workshop which includes four RV sites with all the utilities.

While the property is on the market at $22 million, the two addresses were assessed through BC Assessment this year at a combined $5.43 million.

The property is listed by Royal LePage Kelowna and Carriage Trade Luxury Properties.

The realtor did not return calls for comment.

