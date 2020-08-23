161795
Kelowna  

BrainTrust Youth Concussion Clinic serves youth between 5 and 25

In light of kids enjoying summertime activities, BrainTrust is reminding Central Okanagan residents that they can support youth who have sustained concussions through BrainTrust Canada's Youth Concussion Clinic.

The clinic serves youth between the ages of five and 25 who are suffering from a concussion, with the goal of getting them back to enjoying sports, school and other enjoyable activities. 

Concussions are traumatic brain injuries which often occur after someone experiences a blow to the head. Proper and timely treatment for these injuries can potentially ensure a full recovery while avoiding longterm and persisting symptoms. 

“Increasing knowledge about the impact of concussions and the services available is vital to ensure youth and their families know how to access support when a child or youth sustains a concussion. An untreated concussion can negatively impact a youth’s life, months, or even years post-injury," says BrainTrust Canada CEO Mia Burgess. 

"The goal of BrainTrust Canada’s Youth Concussion Clinic is to start recovery as soon as possible after injury to help prevent long-term concussion symptoms.” 

The clinic offers one-on-one guidance, services, information and tools for children and youth who have suffered from a concussion. A physician and clinician will develop a thorough recovery plan for each client. 

“Concussions can have a lasting impact on youth and they can happen at any time, anywhere," says BrainTrust Canada athletic therapist and youth concussion clinic manager Christine Atkins.

"Our goal is to make sure that our youth heal safely by providing evidence-based concussion care. Our team provides immediate treatment for individuals who have sustained acute concussion so they can get back to doing all the activities they love."

The Youth Concussion Clinic is funded by the KGH Foundation Kiwanis Legacy Fund which allows qualified children and youth who live in the Central Okanagan to access the clinic free of cost.

