UBC Okanagan and CTQ Consultants present completed mural in Kelowna's Cultural District

UBC Okanagan has collaborated with CTQ Consultants to present a new two-storey mural in the heart of Kelowna's Cultural District which Castanet will be live-streaming at 1 p.m.

UBC Okanagan visual arts instructor David Doody is a member of the Uptown Mural Project who decided to take a summer art course to the next level by creating a colourful permanent mural adjacent to the CTQ Consultants building located on St. Paul St.

“The uptown mural project grew out of a desire to bring more art to public spaces,” says Doody. “By creating exciting and energetic works of public art, we are transforming our communities into dynamic open-air galleries.

“UBC’s department of creative studies partnered with CTQ Consultants to create this exciting new art education experience for BFA students. This course gave students an experience common to painting murals including the use of projectors, mechanical lifts, and a variety of paint applications and techniques.”

CTQ Consultants were happy to jump on board the first UBC Okanagan mural course as they have had positive experiences in the past building parts of the campus, as well as creating the first permanent engineering scholarship.

“Although we submitted many of our projects to help David create the CTQ mural, showcasing our 2020 theme of community, we asked that he select an appropriate reflection of what CTQ means to our community and what the community means to CTQ. What David chose was one of our highlights and challenges which turned into an amazing project at Harrison Hot Springs," says founding partner Matt Cameron.

The project consisted of an old pump that was inept at moving floodwaters which created a 100 per cent fish mortality rate. Cameron used a concept that was created in 250 BC called the 'Archimedes Screw pump', painted it a "fish-friendly canary yellow," which was then able to reach goals of reducing fish mortality to less than two per cent while safe handling floodwaters.

“These vibrant and bold contributions to the neighbourhood, are celebrated by locals and tourists all year round,” says Doody. “They are recognized as important sites for contemporary Canadian culture.”