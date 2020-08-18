160553
159172
Kelowna  

Owners of Giobean Coffee Shop have sold the business

Popular coffee shop sold

- | Story: 308241

The owners of Giobean, the popular coffee shop on Water Street, are getting out of the business.

Giovanni and Lucy Lauretta announced on their social media platforms Tuesday morning they have sold the businesses.

The move comes after more than a decade in operation.

"Thank you for your loyal patronage of Giobean," the post stated.

"After 11 successful years, we have sold Giobean coffee shop to Eurobean Ltd., a local company owned by Jared and Gordon McIntyre.

"We wish Jared and Gordon every success."

They went on to say the new owners will continue to serve customers at the current location on Water Street beside the Delta Grand Hotel, and Giobean coffee will be served and Giobean bean blends will be available in-store.

