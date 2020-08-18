How are you staying cool through this heat warning?

As the heat warning continues in the Southern Interior, Castanet hit the streets of Kelowna to find out what people are doing to stay cool.

Some people suggest taking a dip in the lake, staying indoors, enjoying a cold drink, heading to a patio, trying out a new water sport like paddle boarding and remembering to drink lots of water.

A whopping 13 weather records were tied or broken on Sunday across the Southern Interior with the community of Lytton reaching 41.2 C, marking the hottest spot in Canada.

Environment Canada says the heat warning is likely to end sometime Tuesday.